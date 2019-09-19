Church lamppost stolen in St. Catharines: police

Police in Niagara say a church lamppost has been stolen from a church in downtown St Catharines.

The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria on Lyman Street has been the target of multiple thefts and mischief incidents over the last few weeks.

Investigators with Niagara Regional police (NRPS) say the first of them began in September and have culminated in the theft of a “large bronze and copper” lamppost.

It’s believed the lamppost was taken late Monday or early Tuesday, say police.

Detectives are appealing to the public for information regarding this theft and a number of other related incidents at the church.

Anyone with information can reach out to the 1 District Detective Office at 905-688-4111 Ext: 4233.

