Suspect arrested in fatal Niagara hit-and-run, GoFundMe raises $20K in one day for victim

Niagara police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run in Niagara-on-the-Lake Saturday which killed a Mexican guest worker.

Investigators say 21-year-old Patrick McCabe from Pelham, Ont. turned himself in on Wednesday after reaching out to police in advance of his arrest. The vehicle he was driving was also recovered.

McCabe is facing two charges: fail to stop and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

His bail hearing is on Thursday in St. Catharines.

READ MORE: Woman suffered ‘critical injuries’ in alleged hit-and-run in Niagara

Police say they are not identifying the victim by name, but detectives did confirm she was a Mexican national living the Niagara region and employed at a local farm.

A man who claims to be a pastoral worker aiding Mexican and Guatemalan guest workers in Niagara for 18 years started a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday to raise funds for the alleged victim.

Wilfred Bout says the victim, identified as just Zenaida, died in a Hamilton hospital on Monday.

Bout also said the woman has worked in Niagara for two years and was a mother of two daughters, aged 11 and seven.

As of late Wednesday night, the campaign for Zenaida’s family in Mexico has raised $21,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Niagara police say they are still looking for witnesses to the accident which happened in the area of Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road, in Niagara-on-the-Lake between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators can be reached at (905) 688-4111 dial option 4, ext. 5500.

WATCH: St. Catharines rallies behind migrant workers displaced by fire