Belleville police engage in chase following reports of abducted woman

Belleville police tracked down a vehicle in Trenton after receiving reports that the driver abducted and threatened to kill a woman.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Belleville police received a report of a woman in a vehicle being driven by a man who was threatening to kill her.

Belleville police caught up with the vehicle that was allegedly driving erratically on Dundas Street East in Trenton.

According to a Belleville police news release, the vehicle refused to stop for police and fled, which prompted a police chase.

The chase ended on Highway 2 near RCAF Road, where police vehicles were able to pin the vehicle against a fence that seems to surround CFB Trenton. The suspect’s vehicle was slightly damaged, and police say the suspect received minor injuries.

The woman in the vehicle and the officers involved were not injured.

Belleville police have charged the 28-year-old Trenton driver with abduction, uttering threats, flight from police and dangerous driving.

The suspect’s name is being withheld in order to protect the victim, but police say he will appear in bail court on Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact Sgt. Brad Stitt by email at bstitt@police.belleville.on.ca.

