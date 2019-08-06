RCMP investigating alleged abduction attempt involving northern B.C. road flagger

Fort St. John RCMP are investigating an alleged attempt to abduct a road flagger over the weekend.

According to police, the alleged attempt happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 on Highway 29 near Szoo Road, about 27 kilometres southwest of Charlie Lake.

READ MORE: Tourist couple found dead off B.C. highway were ‘happy’ and ‘confident,’ bystanders say

Police said a man driving a dark blue van with silver striping pulled up to the flagger, got out and opened the rear doors, then allegedly tried to pull the woman inside.

According to Mounties, the woman struggled with the suspect, who eventually got back into the van and drove off towards Hudson’s Hope.

Investigators said the woman did not recognize the man.

WATCH: Three murders in northern B.C. changes the ‘code of the road’

The suspect is described as a five-foot-nine Caucasian man, and police say he spoke with no accent.

The van is described as dark blue with silver striping, chrome on the front grille and barn-style rear doors.

READ MORE: In wake of northern B.C. murders, residents say cell service needed along highways

RCMP said it is canvassing the area and looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video shot in the area the day of the alleged abduction attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.