1-month-old child found after being abducted by woman from Riverview, N.B.

Codiac RCMP arrested a woman who allegedly abducted a month-old child from a Riverview residence on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., police received a 911 call from a residence on Hillsborough Road saying that a child has been abducted.

After more than an hour of searching, investigators were able to locate the child safe and sound on the 100 block of Whitney Avenue in Moncton.

No further information was provided by police, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.