Suspects charged in $400K Temiskaming Shores bank account theft: OPP
Two people from Harris Township, Ont. have been charged with stealing almost $400,000 from a victim’s bank account.
According to Temiskaming OPP Const. Alexandra Jackson, the thefts occurred between April 2018 and June 2018 in Temiskaming Shores.
READ MORE: 2 charged after over 80 grams of suspected cocaine seized during traffic stop in Bradford: police
As a result of a police investigation, which began on Dec. 27, 2018, William Terentiuk, 48, and Jo-Anne Terentiuk, 46, were charged with nine counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000, police say.
Officers say the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores on Oct. 8.
WATCH: Rental fraud on the rise in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.