September 18, 2019 3:39 pm

Suspects charged in $400K Temiskaming Shores bank account theft: OPP

Two people from Harris Township, Ont. have been charged in connection to a theft of almost $400,000 that occurred between April 2018 and June 2018 in Temiskaming Shores, OPP say.

According to Temiskaming OPP Const. Alexandra Jackson, the thefts occurred between April 2018 and June 2018 in Temiskaming Shores.

As a result of a police investigation, which began on Dec. 27, 2018, William Terentiuk, 48, and Jo-Anne Terentiuk, 46, were charged with nine counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000, police say.

Officers say the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores on Oct. 8.

