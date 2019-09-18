Suspects charged in $400K Temiskaming Shores bank account theft: OPP

Two people from Harris Township, Ont. have been charged with stealing almost $400,000 from a victim’s bank account.

According to Temiskaming OPP Const. Alexandra Jackson, the thefts occurred between April 2018 and June 2018 in Temiskaming Shores.

As a result of a police investigation, which began on Dec. 27, 2018, William Terentiuk, 48, and Jo-Anne Terentiuk, 46, were charged with nine counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000, police say.

Officers say the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores on Oct. 8.

