Kevin Spacey accuser dies before sexual assault lawsuit proceeds

An undisclosed individual, who last year alleged that Kevin Spacey once groped him, is now dead.

The late-plaintiff, who filed a legal complaint as a “John Doe” last September, claimed that the former-House of Cards star forced him into grabbing Spacey’s genitals twice during a massage therapy appointment in October 2016, according to Variety.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter last May, Spacey, 60, asked a U.S. federal court either to dismiss the case or order the supposed victim to identify himself.

Though the judge allowed the plaintiff to remain anonymous and ordered the suit to proceed, it’s possible Spacey may now avoid the legal battle completely.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter on Sept. 11, the plaintiff’s lawyer informed Spacey’s attorney that his client had “recently passed.”

As a follow-up, Spacey’s team reportedly filed a “notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death” in court on Tuesday.

No further information was provided. Neither Spacey nor his reps have responded to the lawsuit.

It’s currently unclear how or if the case will proceed.

Another legal case launched against the actor was recently dropped after the plaintiff invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about specific text messages Spacey’s attorney claimed were deleted.

Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting the undisclosed plaintiff in a Nantucket, Mass., bar in July 2016.

The case came to fruition in November 2017 after former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh came forward accusing Spacey of sticking his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants.

He allegedly grabbed her son’s genitals at the Club Car restaurant where her son worked as a busboy.

During the criminal court case, the accuser was ordered to testify about the cellphone he used the night of the alleged assault.

He was asked to turn it over to the defence, but instead said it was missing.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office confirmed in July that it dropped the indecent assault and battery case brought against Spacey.

