Matt Jones to return as Badger in ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Actor Matt Jones will reprise his role as Badger in the upcoming Breaking Bad movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

With less than a month to go until the release of the film, titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, longtime fans of the TV show have been dying to get their hands on some information regarding the one-off.

What they know so far is that it focuses on the story of Jesse Pinkman (portrayed by Emmy winner Aaron Paul) following the events of the AMC show.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday that Jones’ character Badger will be making an appearance in the film as well.

Though Badger only appeared in a dozen Breaking Bad episodes, he served as one of Pinkman’s closest friends and temporary business partners. He was last seen in the 2013 series finale.

Global News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Fans are set to join Pinkman while he is on the run from police as he struggles to come to terms with his past and create a new future for himself.

The grand finale of the TV series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, saw Pinkman speeding away in a car after escaping the drug lab run by then-reigning drug lord and meth distributor Jack Welker (Michael Bowen), the uncle of Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons).

Not much else is known about the upcoming thriller, which originally took viewers on the journey of chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who turns an old RV into a meth-cooking lab to pay for his cancer treatment and support his growing family.

It’s unknown whether Cranston will reprise his role or if Bob Odenkirk will return as the bumbling scam artist Saul Goodman, who is the focal point of the spinoff series Better Call Saul.

The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul in association with Sony Pictures Television.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 11. Watch the official teaser trailer above.

— With files from Meaghan Wray

