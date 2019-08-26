‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ trailer: Police hunt for Jesse Pinkman

The much-adored TV show Breaking Bad is finally getting its feature-length treatment this October in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Fans are set to join Jesse Pinkman (Emmy winner Aaron Paul) on the run from police as he struggles to come to terms with his past to create a new future for himself.

In the first look at the Netflix film — written and directed by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan — Pinkman’s old friend Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) sits in an interrogation room full of police officers who are on the hunt for the former methamphetamine cook.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I have no idea where he is. No idea where he’s headed, either,” Pete is heard saying as he sits in the spotlight. “North, south, east, west, Mexico, the moon. I don’t have a clue.”

The grand finale of the TV series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, saw Pinkman speeding away in a car after escaping the drug lab run by then-reigning drug lord and meth distributor, Gustavo “Gus” Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

In an episode of Breaking Bad, Pinkman mentioned one of his dreams was becoming a woodworker. In a flash-forward during the series finale, Pinkman is seen partaking in the craft, leading fans to believe he finally found freedom.

“But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you ’cause I been watching the news same as everybody else,” Pete continues in the trailer. “I seen that little cage of his they kept him in. I heard about all they did to him to make him keep cooking. So sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. No way am I helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

Not much else is known about the thriller, which originally took viewers on the journey of a chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who turns an old RV into a meth-cooking lab to pay for his cancer treatment and support his growing family.

It’s unknown if Cranston will reprise his role at Mr. White, or if Bob Odenkirk will return as his bumbling scam artist, Saul Goodman, who’s the focal point of the spin-off series Better Call Saul.

The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ hits Netflix on Oct. 11.

