Surrey RCMP cracks down on underage drinking on party buses

Even with new provincial rules in place, Surrey RCMP say underage drinking on party buses is still happening.

On Aug. 31, police pulled over a party bus in the Strawberry Hills area.

They say they found 40 intoxicated youth passengers, all between 15 and 18 years of age.

According to police, the youth and young adults were allegedly paying a fee and being permitted to consume alcohol on board.

The driver of the bus received multiple tickets, including operating over the 35-person capacity, having open liquor in a vehicle, and not holding a chauffeur’s licence.

Const. Richard Wright with Surrey RCMP says even with the province’s new rules, police are still seeing underage drinking on party buses.

“That is concerning to us and it should be very concerning to everyone in the community,” he said. “It should be concerning to the parents of these youth that they’re able to hire this party bus.”

Wright says this is the latest in an upswing of youth misconduct in the area.

“This is a very concerning trend that we are seeing, especially in the Strawberry Hills area where we are seeing some anti-social behavior among youth recently.”

Last month, for example, there was a brawl caught on camera involving youth in a strip-mall parking lot at 120th and 72nd Ave.

The video shows a group of young men kicking and punching each other.

Wright says the two incidents may be connected.

