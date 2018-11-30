Party bus operators must now obtain consent forms for underage bus riders

Starting on Saturday, party bus operators will be required to obtain consent forms from parents and guardians of underage riders. The policy shift comes as part of sweeping changes the provincial government has unveiled around party buses.

“These changes are long overdue. Families have been waiting a long time for stricter safety standards that help boost safety every single time a minor is travelling on a party bus,” Transportation minister Claire Trevena said. “I’m very pleased to see these new requirements start up in time for the holiday season and New Year’s Eve.”

The consent forms contain information about pickup and drop-off times, locations, procedures for the particular excursion, legal and safety requirements of party bus services, and how to report a concern or get more information about passenger safety.

Under the new rules drivers will check the identification of all passengers and, before departing, confirm there is a consent form for each unaccompanied minor.

In October, the province announced new party bus industry regulations including immediately quadrupling the penalties for party buses and other commercial vehicles that don’t meet safety inspection standards. Fines for vehicles that fail to display valid decals to prove they have passed inspections are climbing from $81 to $318.

“It’s been a long, long painful wait,” Julie Raymond, whose 16-year-old daughter Shannon died after consuming alcohol and ecstasy while on a party bus in 2008, said last month.

“Now at least the ministry is saying in the beginning of 2019 that they’re going to introduce these changes, so no other family will have that nightmare on their doorstep the way [we] did on ours.”

Also effective on Saturday, operators who add new vehicles to their party bus fleet and newly licensed operators will be required to provide safety monitors when transporting minors. As of April 1, 2019, all party bus operators will be required to provide safety monitors.

The change means that for every 15 passengers who are minors, party bus operators must provide a safety monitor who is at least 25 years of age and has an appropriate background check and training. The job of the monitor will be to comply with safety requirements, the conduct of passengers and report unsafe or illegal conduct to the driver who is responsible for the safe and lawful operation of the vehicle.