Saskatchewan government offers teachers 4% increase over 3 years

The Saskatchewan government says it is tabling what it is calling a “fair deal for teachers.”

Negotiations between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) on a new contract resumed Tuesday after talks scheduled for the end of August were postponed.

The Government Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) said it tabled a new three-year offer that includes a one-time payment of $1,500 in the first year for all full-time teachers, and two per cent wage increases in each of the second and third years of the contract.

“Our government values the work teachers do each and every day to support our students,” said Education Minister Gordon Wyant.

“This offer is fair and it positions Saskatchewan teachers to continue to be paid above the western Canadian average.”

The STF has not yet responded to the offer.

The last contract expired Aug. 31, 2019. It covered the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, with a one per cent pay increase for roughly 13,500 educators.

The STF said before talks started that it was looking for an eight per cent raise over three years: two per cent in 2019-20, three per cent in 2020-21 and three per cent in 2021-22.

It also wants classroom size and composition part of the negotiations.

Under the government’s proposal, full-time teachers would receive the $1,500 one-time payment if the agreement was ratified. Teachers working less than full-time would receive a pro-rated amount.

The province said the funds, roughly $18-million, would be repurposed from the annual $22-million government-funded contribution to the extended health plan.

Officials said this would bring the health plan surplus closer to industry standards while not reducing existing benefits.

–With files from David Baxter