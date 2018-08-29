Saskatchewan to fully fund next teachers’ contract

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the next teachers’ contract in the province will be fully funded by the government.

Moe made the announcement Wednesday morning while addressing the Saskatchewan Teachers Association conference in Saskatoon.

He promised during his leadership campaign to increase the budget to school divisions by $30 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year, and stated he would like to see the funding used to hire more teachers and support staff.

Funding to school divisions was cut by $54 million in the 2017-18 budget.

In 2016, the teachers’ collective pay increase was around $18 million; half was funded by the province and half was funded by school divisions.

The province’s teachers have been without a contract since their last collective agreement expired on Aug. 31, 2017.

Talks between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation broke down earlier this year, and the parties headed to binding arbitration.

A decision from the arbitrator is expected in September.