Saskatoon Public Schools adding teachers, cutting support staff

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) will hire more teachers for the 2018-19 school year due to an expected increase in enrolment, while other positions are being cut to address a budget shortfall.

SPS said 21 new full-time teachers, along with 18 additional educational assistants, are needed for the next school year as enrolment is projected to rise by 465 students.

Class size ratios are expected to remain the same at elementary schools, but will increase slightly at secondary schools.

Two additional full-time positions are proposed – a counsellor and a behaviour consultant.

Overall, SPS is forecasting a $15.6 million deficit on revenue of $252 million and expenses of $267.7 million (numbers may not add up due to rounding).

The budget report said SPS will have to dip into its operating reserves in order to continue with its current programming.

Some budgetary shortfalls have been addressed through staff reductions, with the elimination of some teacher librarian positions and other supportive staff. SPS did not say how many positions have been cut.

Other cost-savings measures include a reduction in expenditures for professional development, resource material and supplies, and non-salary budgets have been reduced.

The 2018-19 SPS budget report is expected to be approved Tuesday evening at the board of education meeting.