Saskatoon Public Schools ending grad banquets

Saskatoon Public Schools is ending grad banquets starting in the 2018-19 school year.

In a letter dated May 10, the school board said “collegiates have unanimously decided to discontinue organizing graduation banquets.”

A number of reasons were cited for ending the traditional event, including costs.

“A graduation banquet is intended to be a celebration for all graduates and their families. However, the increasing cost of attending has made this event prohibitive for some families,” stated the letter.

“The associated costs are more than just the banquet tickets; grad pictures, after-grad tickets and the rental of tuxedos or purchase of a formal outfit add to the expense.”

Saskatoon Public Schools said costs are becoming prohibitive to some students who are then left unable to participate.

It also said although many who attend grad banquets do so in the spirit of fellowship and celebration, not every participates in “a safe and respectable manner.”

“This leaves staff members who are supervising the event in the difficult position of dealing with the situation. It has become challenging to host an event that is safe and celebratory for all in attendance.”

“Given our schools’ commitment to provide equitable and safe opportunities that are in the best interest of all students, we believe this is the most appropriate way going forward.”

It also cited the increased complexity of organizing the event, and some families would rather have a more intimate celebration.

Cap-and-gown ceremonies will still be held, which Saskatoon Public Schools said had minimal costs and recognizes the academic and personal achievements of students.