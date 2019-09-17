Crime
2 injured in Kingston break and enter

By Online Reporter  Global News

Several Kingston police vehicles were parked outside a home on Raglan Road on Monday evening to respond to a violent break and enter.

There was a heavy police presence on Raglan Road Monday evening following a break and enter that injured two people.

Police say it happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.

Officers blocked off an area between Barrie and York streets for about an hour.

What seemed to be pieces of clothing and a backpack were collected by police at the scene as part of the investigation.

Frontenac Paramedic Services says a woman in her 70s and man in his 20s were taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Paramedics did not treat the suspect.

Kingston police did not respond to several requests for comment.

