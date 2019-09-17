2 injured in Kingston break and enter
There was a heavy police presence on Raglan Road Monday evening following a break and enter that injured two people.
Police say it happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
READ MORE: OPP arrest 4 Amherstview men in connection with 2 dozen reported break-ins
Officers blocked off an area between Barrie and York streets for about an hour.
What seemed to be pieces of clothing and a backpack were collected by police at the scene as part of the investigation.
Frontenac Paramedic Services says a woman in her 70s and man in his 20s were taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
WATCH: Toronto police release surveillance video of suspect in multiple break and enters
Paramedics did not treat the suspect.
Kingston police did not respond to several requests for comment.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.