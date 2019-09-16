Eskimos Harris limited in practice on Monday; Team signs 2013 draft pick Charles

The Eskimos practiced Monday in preparation for Friday’s home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Quarterback Trevor Harris who is dealing with an injury to his throwing arm was very limited in practice. Head coach Jason Maas said it is too early to tell if Harris will be ready for Friday’s game.

“He still has to see the doctor tomorrow and we’ll make a decision from there,” Maas said.

READ MORE: Eskimos return to work following their bye week; Harris status for Friday still unknown

Backup Logan Kilgore saw the majority of starting reps on Monday. He came in relief of Harris during the Eskimos 33-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day rematch.

Kilgore was 21 of 28 for 242 yards passing throwing one interception. Maas said Kilgore will benefit from getting more reps.

“Our guys that are behind Trevor have gotten reps all year and Logan’s gotten the most,” Maas said. “It’s not like our backups just sit back and watch practice they actually get to participate. It’s different when you’re taking every rep and the onus is on you to have a good day and to let the offence function the way it needs to, to have everyone have confidence in you.”

“There’s a lot on the quarterback’s shoulders so I felt he did a much better job today of that.”

Listen below

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas with the latest update on injured quarterback Trevor Harris.

View link »

Also returning to the practice field Monday was punter Hugh O’Neill who has missed the five games with a lower-body injury, he has one game left to serve on the six-game injured list.

Charles lands in Edmonton

It took six years but the Edmonton Eskimos finally inked their top draft pick from 2013 to a contract on Monday.

Defensive tackle Stefan Charles is one of four players signed to the Eskimos practice roster on Monday.

Charles was selected 10th overall in the 2013 draft from the Regina Rams where he recorded 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 19.5 tackles for a loss in 22 games.

The 31-year-old played 49 games in the NFL mostly with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

Charles recorded 60 total tackles, five quarterback sacks, and two forced fumbles. \

Charles said he is trying to re-introduce himself to playing Canadian football again for the first time in seven years.

“Trying to get back to when I was in college playing a CFL style of game, getting used to the spacing, and the yard off the ball,” Charles said.

“You know it’s not new so it’s good and it’s good to be breathing the Canadian air again. I’m glad to be here, just hope I can be an impact player for the team and contribute where and when I can.”

Listen below

Eskimos defensive tackle and 2013 second round draft pick Stefan Charles talks about his first practice with the team after six season in the NFL totaling 49 games.

View link »

Charles also spent time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Atlanta Falcons.

He also suited up for the San Antonio Commanders of the defunct Alliance of American Football. Head coach Jason Maas said you can’t ignore Charles’ size at 6’5 and 323 pounds.

“Big guy — I don’t know if you have to be that big when you play up here because it’s different and it’s a different game,” Maas said. “Love his work and what he’s putting in. Love the fact that he chose to come here more than anything. A lot of guys don’t need to come here especially those who have played seven years down there. For him to show up is a big thing and we’re grateful for that.”

The Eskimos host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

You can hear the game on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30p.m., the opening kick-off is at 7:30p.m.