Stampeders blast short-handed Eskimos in Labour Day rematch

Bo Levi Mitchell completed a pair of touchdown passes as the Calgary Stampeders beat the rival Edmonton Eskimos for the second week in a row, 33-17 on Saturday.

The Stampeders improved to 7-4, and moved into a second place tie for points with Saskatchewan in the West Division.

Edmonton has lost three straight games and also played without quarterback Trevor Harris for the bulk of the game, due to an upper-body injury in the second quarter.

Edmonton’s defence came up big early with a Don Unamba interception of Mitchell to the Stampeders 29-yard-line, setting up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Tevaun Smith.

Calgary responded with an 18-yard Rene Paredes field goal.

The Stampeders took the lead early in the second quarter on a 25-yard passing major from Mitchell to Reggie Begelton.

