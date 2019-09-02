Sports
September 2, 2019 7:28 pm
Updated: September 2, 2019 7:38 pm

Edmonton Eskimos lose 25-9 to Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Classic

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders downed the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 25-9 in Monday’s annual Labour Day game.

Reggie Begelton led the Stampeders with a touchdown and a two-point convert catch. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a short-yardage rushing touchdown.

In his first game since injuring his throwing arm two months ago, Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues below

Edmonton counterpart Trevor Harris went 27 for 35 in passing for 216 yards, but the Eskimos did not score a touchdown in the game.

Sean Whyte kicked three field goals, including a pair from 44 yards in the loss.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos to clash with Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Classic

Calgary takes the season series against its provincial rival with two straight wins. The two teams meet again Saturday in Edmonton.

More to come… 

Listen below: Post-game coverage of the Labour Day Classic from 630 CHED.

