Eskimos look to strike back at Stampeders in Labour Day rematch

Labour Day was not a classic for the Edmonton Eskimos, who lost their eighth-straight game against the Calgary Stampeders. Saturday, the scene shifts to Edmonton for the Labour Day rematch game as the Eskimos host the Stampeders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Eskimos fell 25-9 to the Stampeders on Monday, registering a season-low 265 yards of offence, which included 216 passing yards and 55 rushing yards. The Eskimos defence surrendered 461 yards of offence, including 263 passing yards from Bo Levi Mitchell and 201 rushing. It’s the first time this season the Eskimos defence has allowed over 400 passing yards to an opponent.

Offensive lineman Jacob Ruby says one area of the Eskimos’ game that needs to be better against the Stampeders is physicality.

“They’ve had our number so far twice this year. By whatever means necessary, we just get it done,” Ruby said.

“I know for us up front, the focus is on really being physical and imposing our will on those guys. If someone has to takeover the game, we want it to be us. We’re okay with putting that on us and trying to win the game.”

The Eskimos are currently in the crossover position in the Eastern Division at 6-5 and will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. A win would give the Eskimos a two-point advantage for third place in the Western Division over the Stampeders.

The Eskimos will make one change to the active roster, adding quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe from the practice roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Matt O’Donnell-Jacob Ruby-David Beard-Travis Bond-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Ricky Collins Jr.-Natey Adjei-Greg Ellingson-Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Nick Usher

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Larry Dean-Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Anthony Orange-Money Hunter-Jordan Hoover-Tyquwan Glass-Josh Johnson

You can hear Saturday’s Labour Day rematch game between the Eskimos and Stampeders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Brenden Escott will be reporting from the Eskimos sidelines.