Eskimos return to work following their bye week; Harris status for Friday still unknown

The Edmonton Eskimos returned to the practice field on Saturday following their bye week. The team has lost three straight games after a 33-17 defeat to the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day rematch a week ago.

Defensive tackle Almondo Sewell said the break came at a good time.

“It was pretty good today,” Sewell said. “I think that everybody needed to get away from each other for a little bit. Go home and get your mind right and get out of the city for a little while.”

READ MORE: Stampeders blast short-handed Eskimos in Labour Day rematch

Quarterback Trevor Harris, who has been dealing with an injury to his throwing arm, was present at practice but didn’t participate in drills. Harris left the Labour Day rematch at the end of the first half.

Head coach Jason Maas gave this update on his starting pivot following practice.

“He’s still is the resting stages right now, we won’t know more until a couple of days from now when we decide to have him out for practice to do some stuff,” Maas said.

“We’re taking it day-by-day. Ultimately we know rest is what’s going to heal this so we’re trying to afford him as much of an opportunity as possible.”

LISTEN BELOW: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas updates the status of quarterback Trevor Harris and his injured throwing arm

View link »

Logan Kilgore played in relief of Harris in last Saturday’s loss to the Calgary Stampeders, going 21 of 28 for 242 yards passing and throwing one interception which was returned for a touchdown in the second half of the game.

Kilgore may see more reps this week and says he won’t change much in regards to his preparation.

“We got a little bit of a longer week here and there’s still a long time between here and game-time,” Kilgore said.

“I’ll prepare the same as I always do and if my number’s called then I have to be ready to go.”

LISTEN BELOW: Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore looks back at his performance last week vs. the Stampeders in relief of Trevor Harris

View link »

The Eskimos will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Friday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, looking to snap their three-game losing streak. Linebacker Don Unamba says the focus of the team needs to be on preparation for the Tiger-Cats and not the losing streak.

“I mean we’re not really looking at it as like three losses in a row,” Unamba said. “We lost the last one so now we just erase that out of your mind, and you got to focus on the one that’s in front of you. This we have Hamilton and that’s just our focus right now, every win is important now.”

The Eskimos activated two players off their six-game injured list Saturday in offensive lineman Tommie Draheim and defensive back Forrest Hightower. Defensive back Tyquwan Glass and linebacker Jonathon Walton have been moved to the practice roster.