Police investigating pair of break-ins at Lower Sackville business

Two business in Lower Sackville were broken into within two hours Saturday night, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the first break-in happened at around 9 p.m. Police say the front window of a business in the 200 block of Cobequid Road was broken, but nothing was stolen.

Police say the second break-in happened at around 10:30 p.m. The front window of a business on Sackville Drive was also broken, but this time a cash box containing money was taken.

About 30 minutes later, police say an empty cash box was found on the side of road in the 400 block of Sackville Drive.

Police believe it’s the same cash box missing from the business on Sackville Drive.

Anyone with information on the break and enters is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.