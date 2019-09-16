Rugby reinstated as a sport in Nova Scotia high schools

The Nova Scotia Sport Athletic Federation has voted to reinstate the status of rugby as a sport in the province’s high schools.

Education Minister Zach Churchill confirmed the decision in a statement to Global News, saying that the NSSAF is working with Rugby Nova Scotia to add “safety measures to reduce injury and keep our students safe.”

“This is great news for our school communities and especially, for our student-athletes,” wrote Churchill.

READ MORE: Rugby to continue in Nova Scotia high schools

The decision to reinstate the sport comes after a decision in May by the NSAAF — the governing body of Nova Scotia’s high school athletics — to cancel high school rugby after saying the sport would no longer be covered under its insurance policy.

The NSSAF received intense backlash from its decision and after a week of petitions, negotiations and protests by students, the province and NSSAF agreed to allow Rugby Nova Scotia to manage the 2019/2020 rugby season.

The decision announced on Monday means that the relationship will continue into the future.

WATCH (May 3, 2019): Backlash grows over high school rugby cancellation

An inter-school sport safety review panel was created over the summer to help provide advice on ways in which to prevent and reduce injuries in all sports.

After having met several times over the summer, the 17-member panel is expected to deliver its final report soon, Churchill says.

He promised to share the panel’s findings.