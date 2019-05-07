Rugby to continue in Nova Scotia high schools

The confusion around the future of rugby in Nova Scotia high schools came to an end on Tuesday as the province and the high school athletic federation announced they’ve reached a solution that will see students continue to take to the field.

“Rugby Nova Scotia has agreed to manage the rest of this rugby season, including regionals and provincials,” read a joint statement by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF) and the province’s Department of Education.

READ MORE: Teen injured in Nova Scotia rugby match says game has risks like any sport

The two sides have been at an impasse since last week when the NSSAF distributed a memo to all of the province’s schools saying that rugby would no longer be covered under the federation’s insurance policy.

But on Tuesday, the two sides met behind closed doors to hammer out a deal.

WATCH: Nova Scotia high school rugby remains in limbo

The joint statement says the NSSAF will help Rugby Nova Scotia by providing the organization with their player information and contacts.

Over the summer, the NSSAF will work with the province, Rugby Nova Scotia, medical experts and others on improving safety in the sport.

More to come…