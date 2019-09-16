Halifax
September 16, 2019 3:00 pm
Updated: September 16, 2019 3:17 pm

Gas leak causes temporary street closures, evacuations and suspension of Halifax ferry service

What is believed to be a gas leak in the 1700 block of Lower Water has resulted in closures through downtown Halifax.

A natural gas leak closed portions of downtown Halifax on Monday afternoon.

Heritage Gas says that a natural gas line was damaged during construction activity at 1751 Lower Water Street.

Officials were able to quickly shut down the flow of gas but Halifax Fire and Emergency crews were on scene blocking off streets in the surrounding area as a safety precaution.

Traffic was being redirected around the area for a short period of time before the road was reopened at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Halifax Transit said in a tweet that Halifax Regional Police had evacuated the nearby Halifax Ferry Terminal as a result of the gas leak.

The closures caused ferry service to be temporarily suspended.

Service resumed after officials gave the all-clear sign at approximately 4:00 p.m.

