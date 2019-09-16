Halifax imposes traffic restrictions on area around downed crane

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is instituting a traffic restriction on Cathedral Lane during peak hours as it attempts to reduce the “extreme traffic congestion” the street has experienced since the municipality shuttered adjacent streets as the result of a collapsed construction crane.

The twisted yellow structure remains draped over a building under construction on South Park Street.

Last week, the municipality closed South Park Street between Spring Garden Road and Brenton Place as the result of the collapsed crane, which was toppled by hurricane Dorian.

But that closure has reportedly caused increased traffic during morning and afternoon rush hours.

To counter the traffic jam, the municipality says it will not permit left turns onto Cathedral Lane from Spring Garden Road or University Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Right turns onto Cathedral Lane from University Avenue will be prohibited as well.

The HRM is also restricting parking and stopping at all times along the west side of Cathedral Lane from Spring Garden Road to University Avenue.

Accessible parking space along the west side of Cathedral Lane will be moved around the corner to Spring Garden Road during the traffic changes.

Halifax says the restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.

Municipal officials are encouraging motorists to use an alternate route — such as Summer or Robie streets — until the restrictions are lifted.