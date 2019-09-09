HRM closes part of Victoria Park, South Park Street due to downed crane

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it is restricting public access to areas around a construction crane that collapsed during Hurricane Dorian.

The municipality says the restrictions will apply to vehicles and pedestrians.

The restricted area includes road and sidewalk closures on South Park Street from the south side of Spring Garden Road to the north side of Brenton Place.

A section of Victoria Park has also been deemed off limits.

Lots of activity near Spring Garden Road this morning where that crane collapsed in #HurricaneDorian. Crews on scene tell me they’re here just to do an initial assessment of what it will take to get this crane down safely. pic.twitter.com/simbfhJ2tz — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) September 9, 2019

The closures will remain in place until officials deem the area safe, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in a statement.