Canada
September 9, 2019 10:13 am
Updated: September 9, 2019 10:19 am

HRM closes part of Victoria Park, South Park Street due to downed crane

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

WATCH: On Saturday afternoon, video captured the moment a crane collapsed in downtown Halifax. According to officials, despite this and other storm damage, there have been no significant injuries.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it is restricting public access to areas around a construction crane that collapsed during Hurricane Dorian.

The municipality says the restrictions will apply to vehicles and pedestrians.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the red highlighted area is now closed to the public due to the collapse of a construction crane during Hurricane Dorian.

Halifax Regional Municipality

The restricted area includes road and sidewalk closures on South Park Street from the south side of Spring Garden Road to the north side of Brenton Place.

A section of Victoria Park has also been deemed off limits.

The closures will remain in place until officials deem the area safe, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in a statement.

