Crime
September 16, 2019 3:13 pm

Glace Bay, N.S., man facing charges in connection with sexual assault

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cape Breton Regional Police have one man in custody after a sexual assault.

File/ Global News
A A

A 50-year-old man from Glace Bay faces charges in connection with a sexual assault inside a home on Lower MacLean Street on Sunday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman was being threatened by a man wielding a knife.

READ MORE: Fredericton teen faces charges after leading police on school bus pursuit

When they arrived, officers requested the owner’s presence at the door.

Police arrested the man after spotting a weapon in his possession.

Officers requested EHS to transport a 22-year-old Sydney, N.S., woman to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her hand.

Further investigation by police has confirmed that she was also the victim of a sexual assault.

WATCH: Former Halifax taxi driver found not guilty for 2015 sexual assault allegation

Investigators say the two people know each other.

The 50-year-old remains in custody and charges are pending.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Regional Police
Crime
glace bay
Police
Sexual Assault
threats with knife

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.