Glace Bay, N.S., man facing charges in connection with sexual assault
A 50-year-old man from Glace Bay faces charges in connection with a sexual assault inside a home on Lower MacLean Street on Sunday.
Cape Breton Regional Police say at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman was being threatened by a man wielding a knife.
When they arrived, officers requested the owner’s presence at the door.
Police arrested the man after spotting a weapon in his possession.
Officers requested EHS to transport a 22-year-old Sydney, N.S., woman to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her hand.
Further investigation by police has confirmed that she was also the victim of a sexual assault.
Investigators say the two people know each other.
The 50-year-old remains in custody and charges are pending.
