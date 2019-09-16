Glace Bay, N.S., man facing charges in connection with sexual assault

A 50-year-old man from Glace Bay faces charges in connection with a sexual assault inside a home on Lower MacLean Street on Sunday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman was being threatened by a man wielding a knife.

When they arrived, officers requested the owner’s presence at the door.

Police arrested the man after spotting a weapon in his possession.

Officers requested EHS to transport a 22-year-old Sydney, N.S., woman to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her hand.

Further investigation by police has confirmed that she was also the victim of a sexual assault.

Investigators say the two people know each other.

The 50-year-old remains in custody and charges are pending.