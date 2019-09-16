‘A good belly laugh’: Woman swallows engagement ring during nightmare

Losing your engagement ring can be a nightmare. It’s often the most valuable piece of jewelry you own — if not in terms of dollars, at least in terms of sentiment.

Jenna Evans, 29, lived a very specific version of that nightmare last week when she woke from a dream about swallowing her engagement ring to discover that she’d actually done it in her sleep.

Evans explained her wild dream (and wilder trip to the doctor) in a Facebook post on Sept. 12 that has gone viral.

In her dream, Evans thought she and her fiancé, Bob Howell, were in a “sketchy situation” involving “bad guys” on a high-speed train.

“He told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it,” she recalled from her dream. “So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water. I assumed this, too, was a dream, because WHO ACTUALLY SWALLOWS THEIR ENGAGEMENT RING.”

READ MORE: Bridesmaid told to 'wear anything' shows up to wedding a T. Rex costume

Evans told KGTV in San Diego, Calif., that she knew immediately what had happened when she woke up.

“I had to wake Bobby up and say: ‘I did something really stupid last night,'” she told the station. “When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was: it was in my stomach.”

Evans says she and Howell were laughing all the way to the urgent care centre after they discovered what she’d done. However, they quickly sobered up when the doctor spotted the ring in an X-ray of her stomach and told her that it would be a bad idea to “let nature take its course.”

She shared several photos of the X-rays in her Facebook post.

“At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts,” Evans wrote. “It was starting to really hurt and make us nervous.”

The doctor sent her directly to a gastroenterologist, who told her they would need to put a scope down her throat to extract the ring.

Evans says she had a mini freak-out when she read the release form and saw that there was a very minor chance she might die during the procedure.

“I cried a lot because I would be SO MAD if I died,” she wrote on Facebook. “I waited a long time for that damn engagement ring and I WILL marry Bobby Howell DAMNIT.”

READ MORE: Man photobombs girlfriend with engagement ring for a month (and she has no idea)

Evans says the doctors sedated her, safely extracted the ring from the top of her intestinal tract and gave it to her fiancé.

Howell took Evans out for some fast food afterwards (no onion rings), but refused to give her the ring back until the next day.

“I promised not to swallow it again,” she wrote. “We’re still getting married and all is right with the world.”

The post has gone viral since Thursday, with over 105,000 reactions and 62,000 shares since Sept. 12.

She added that the incident was worth a “good belly laugh” — pun intended.

Evans told KGTV she’s thankful that she didn’t have to pass the ring through the back exit.

“I don’t know if I [could] look at it and appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it,” she said.