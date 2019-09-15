Calgary residents rally for new high school in north end

A rally was held in Calgary’s north end with advocates calling for a new high school.

Participants said a school has received design funding but there is still a long way to go before a new school is built.

Parents said students who live in the Northern Hills neighbourhoods of Harvest Hills, Coventry Hills and Panorama Hills have to go as far as Crescent Heights in the inner city.

“It’s about an hour in the morning to get down there; that’s too much for a high school student that wants to do sports after school or have a job after school,” rally organizer Andrew Yule said.

The Northern Hill Community Association has been lobbying for years to get a new secondary school built in the area to accommodate the growing population.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) held an open house to showcase renderings of what is being called the North Calgary High School.

The school, which will potentially be built on Coventry Hills Way N.E., has been in one form of planning or another for over a decade.

“It’s been way too long and it’s our turn,” Yule said.

The school has made it into the top three on the province’s priority list but is still years away from completion, even if funding is granted this year.