3 new schools for Calgary, and funding to design 2 others in Alberta budget

Three new schools will be built in Calgary with funding announced in Thursday’s provincial budget, while money will be spent on designing two others.

The community of Evanston in the northwest will receive a Catholic elementary school, while a public elementary school will be built in the southeast community of Mahogany.

Skyview Ranch in the northeast will receive a public elementary-middle school.

Premier Rachel Notley said at a news conference Friday morning at Taradale School that the facilities should be ready to welcome students in five years.

“We anticipate students will start attending classes in these new and modernized schools in the 2022-2023 school year,” she said.

In total, seven new schools will be built in Alberta, on a list of 20 school projects announced in the 2018 budget.

“This is one of the most important investments we can make for our children and the future of Alberta,” Notley said.

“These projects are a mix of new schools in fast-growing urban centres, replacement schools to revitalize communities and provide updated infrastructure, and modernizations to keep students in spaces that can meet their learning needs.”

The Calgary Board of Education said there is a need for additional schools and modernizations to support a growing number of students.

“On behalf of our current and future students, we are grateful for this funding to create these new learning spaces in our developing communities,” CBE board chair Trina Hurdman said.

The province will also fund the designing of a public middle school for Auburn Bay and a public high school in Coventry Hills.

The 2018 budget allocates $393 million for the new projects.

“We value the government’s continued effort to make education funding a priority. This new school is a priority for our district; easing capacity challenges and giving us additional space for students in their communities, ” Calgary Catholic School District board chair Cheryl Low said about the new school for Evanston.

“We’re pleased that the government values and supports the building of Catholic schools in the communities where our families need them.”