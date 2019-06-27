Parents in north Calgary get first look at design plans for new high school

Parents in north Calgary got their first look at what a new high school expected to be built in the area could look like on Wednesday.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) held an open house to showcase renderings of what is being called the North Calgary High School.

The school, which will potentially be built on Coventry Hills Way N.E., has been in one form of planning or another for over a decade.

READ MORE: Calgary public school board approves 2019-20 budget

Tamara Keller said she bought a house in the community 13 years ago with the hopes that her future children could walk to high school.

She’s frustrated it’s taken this long.

“There was a period of time where there weren’t a lot of schools funded,” Keller said. “[We] also saw the school drop off the priority list with the CBE for several years.”

“Without [this school] they’ll be spending an hour and a half, and two hours, every day on city transit.”

READ MORE: Calgary Board of Education budget calls for increased class sizes and layoffs

The school has since made it into the top three on the province’s priority list but is still years away from completion, even if funding is granted this year.

CBE trustee Althea Adams said the new school is needed now more than ever.

“If we could just continue this process seamlessly it will be open in September 2023,” Adams said. “That’s when we’re seeing our biggest bubble of high school students coming in.”

READ MORE: Calgary schools preparing for expected increase in students, possible teacher loss this fall

Adams added that it’s not just north Calgary that will be seeing a rise in enrollment.

“All of our schools will have a massive high school bubble coming,” she said.

READ MORE: Classes to resume at northwest Calgary school following fire

Those hoping the North Calgary High School gets built are waiting for a funding announcement from the provincial government.

Adams said that’s expected to happen sometime in the fall of 2019.