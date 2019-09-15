Habs hit Bell Centre ice for the first time this season

Montreal Canadiens fans of all ages reunited Sunday to watch their team hit the Bell Centre ice for the first time this season.

Fans got to enjoy activities, music, food and games before the red vs. white scrimmage.

For many, this was a great opportunity to enjoy with family and friends.

“Just watch a good game, it’s so fun with the friends and family — showing my kids how much the Canadiens can bring you joy even though sometimes it’s hard and you get heartbreaks, it’s still fun,” said Xavier Watso.

WATCH (Sept. 13, 2019): Habs training camp day 2

Fans got a taste for what the upcoming season might look like.

Fan Geoffray Polingon hopes to see the rookies shine this season — especially his favourite player Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

“The new prospects, to see how they’re developing and see how they perform throughout the year and the chemistry and how they’re doing, I want to see the new chemistry with the new players and the old team,” said Polingon.

But one fan is banking on the star goaltender to deliver.

“He says he can bring us there, but I want to see if Price can really do it,” said Watso.

WATCH (Sept. 12, 2019): The Montreal Canadiens get set to hit the ice ahead of pre-season play

Players young and old also got to enjoy the atmosphere for the season kick-off.

“Obviously, for the young guys it’s a little different for them to have a full Bell Centre,” said Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin. “For us, it’s always something we enjoy coming to on a Sunday at one o’clock, and having this place full, it’s easier to play one of these games.”

“The crowd was amazing just for both teams,” said young forward Nick Suzuki. “Everyone’s cheering for every goal. Just to see how many people showed up just for this game is pretty unbelievable.”

The first official game is set to kick off in Carolina Oct. 3.

WATCH (Sept. 9, 2019): Montreal Canadiens prepare for 2019 season

Fans like Watso hope this year will be the year the Stanley Cup “comes home”.

“At the beginning of every season, you know, it’s hard to keep that hope,” said Watso. “You got to not be a bandwagon fan, but believe.”