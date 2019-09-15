Man stabbed multiple times in Parc-Extension, hospitalized: police

Montreal police were called to Parc-Extension at 9:15 p.m. Saturday evening after a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in his upper body.

Police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc said the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but as of Sunday morning, his condition had stabilized.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning.

Police say the incident happened after an altercation took place between the two men. Neither the victim nor the suspect has a prior criminal record, Dubuc said.

The incident took place on Bloomfield Avenue and de Liège Street in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

