Saint-Lazare driver abandons injured passenger in vehicle after car crash: police

A driver abandoned his seriously injured passenger after a car crash in Saint-Lazare in Montérégie early Saturday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a tree at around 6:35 a.m. on on Sainte-Marguerite Street, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

Police say the driver fled on foot and is actively wanted by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle who fled the scene did not help his 20-year-old passenger trapped inside the car. Police say she was later taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A large security perimeter was set at the scene and an investigation is underway.

–With files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

