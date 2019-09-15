2 arrested after shots fired in Eastern Shore community
Two men have been arrested following a report of shots fired in an Eastern Shore community Saturday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they became aware of the incident on Parkers Loop in Moser River at around 9 p.m.
Police say officers from from Cole Harbour, Tantallon, Musquodoboit Harbour and Sheet Harbour RCMP detachments responded.
There were no injuries, according to police, but a 26-year-old man and 56 year-old man were taken into custody, where they remain.
Charges have not yet been laid.
Police say both the men are known to each other.
