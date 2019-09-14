N.S. RCMP continue to investigate the murder of Josiah Kaelin Sparks

Saturday marks the second anniversary of the murder of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, which hasn’t been solved.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance with solving this homicide,” says RCMP Det. Const. Scott MacLeod of the homicide unit. “Someone out there knows what happened and it’s important for them to do the right thing and come forward with their information.”

On Sept. 14, 2017, police responded to a 911 call after Sparks was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon just after 8 p.m.

Police say they continue to ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Sept. 11, 2017 and Sept. 14, 2017 to contact police.

According to authorities, investigators have determined that Sparks had attended a gathering at a house on Cherry Brook Road during that time period.

Police would also like to speak with anyone that may have seen him there.

In addition, the government of Nova Scotia is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Sparks’ murder.

The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact the special investigation section at 902-490-5333 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.