Calgary Fire Department truck flips over in southeast end

An investigation is underway after a Calgary Fire Department truck tipped over in the southeast end of the city Saturday morning.

Calgary fire said the truck was headed west bound on 23 Avenue turning south onto 52 Street south east when it flipped onto its side at around 11:30 a.m.

No one was injured but the vehicle sustained significant damage, investigators said.

Battalion chief Paul Frederick said the rig was not responding to an emergency call but rather returning to the station from taking part in a training exercise.

Traffic was disrupted on 52 Street as hazardous material crews worked to keep the fire fighting foam that was leaking from the truck from reaching the storm drains.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.