Canada
September 6, 2019 2:34 pm

Multiple people hospitalized in 2 Calgary crashes Friday

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person was sent to hospital in serious condition on Friday after a motorcycle crash in Southeast Calgary.

File photo
The collision happened in the area of 16 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. just before 9 a.m.

Calgary police said one person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, two people were injured in a different crash between a school bus and a vehicle on Friday morning.

The crash happened at 52 Street and Maryvale Drive N.E. just after 8 a.m.

EMS said two people were taken to hospital.

The age and gender of the victims aren’t known, nor is it known how badly they were hurt.

