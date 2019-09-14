2 officers sent to hospital after collision involving alleged impaired driver: Toronto police

Toronto police say two officers were sent to hospital late Friday after a collision involving an alleged impaired driver.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a police cruiser.

Police said it happened near Brenyon Way and Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough.

Two officers who were in the cruiser were transported to hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be off-duty for several days.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with impaired offences, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear if they were also injured in the crash.