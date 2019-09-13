5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Bard on the Beach (Final Week)

Ongoing until Sept. 21

Vanier Park, Vancouver

bardonthebeach.org

2 — Southlands Country Fair

Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southlands Riding Club, Vancouver

southlandsridingclub.com

3 — Coin, Stamps and Collectibles Show

Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

northshorenumismaticsociety.org

4 — Refresh Market

Sept. 13 & 14

West Coast Railway Heritage Park

refreshmarket.ca

5 — Moon Festival Lantern Celebration

Gordon Head Recreation Centre, Saanich

Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

saanich.ca