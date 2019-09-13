5 Things
September 13, 2019 6:35 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the final week of Bard on the Beach and the Moon Festival Lantern Celebration in Saanich.

A A

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Bard on the Beach (Final Week)
Ongoing until Sept. 21
Vanier Park, Vancouver
bardonthebeach.org

2 — Southlands Country Fair
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southlands Riding Club, Vancouver
southlandsridingclub.com

3 — Coin, Stamps and Collectibles Show
Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre
northshorenumismaticsociety.org

4 — Refresh Market
Sept. 13 & 14
West Coast Railway Heritage Park
refreshmarket.ca

5 — Moon Festival Lantern Celebration
Gordon Head Recreation Centre, Saanich
Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
saanich.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.