5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Bard on the Beach (Final Week)
Ongoing until Sept. 21
Vanier Park, Vancouver
bardonthebeach.org
2 — Southlands Country Fair
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southlands Riding Club, Vancouver
southlandsridingclub.com
3 — Coin, Stamps and Collectibles Show
Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre
northshorenumismaticsociety.org
4 — Refresh Market
Sept. 13 & 14
West Coast Railway Heritage Park
refreshmarket.ca
5 — Moon Festival Lantern Celebration
Gordon Head Recreation Centre, Saanich
Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
saanich.ca
