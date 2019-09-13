Car collides with motorized wheelchair, one man in Montreal hospital

A man is in hospital after a car collided with his motorized wheelchair at the corner of Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Villeray Street in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the man was sitting on the motorized wheelchair when the car hit him.

The 67-year-old man fell off the chair following impact, suffering a “significant” injury to the head, Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Investigators from Montreal police’s collision unit were on the scene trying to determine circumstances of the event.

For several hours, Villeray street was closed in both directions between Normandville and Boyer streets, as well as Christophe-Colomb Avenue between Jarry and Everett streets.

The streets have since re-opened.

