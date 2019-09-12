Teen dies after being struck by school bus in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts: SQ

A teenage boy has died after being struck by a school bus on Thursday afternoon in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts in the Laurentians.

Emergency services were called to intervene on Légaré Street at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The teenager crossing the street was hit by a bus that turned left at the corner of Brissette and Légaré streets, said SQ spokeswoman Stéphanie Jauvin.

He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision is underway.

“Witnesses are being met,” said Jauvin.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

