Guelph police investigating another crash at Woodlawn Road intersection

Guelph police say an 84-year-old woman has significant injuries following a crash on Thursday evening on Woodlawn Road.

It happened at around 7 p.m. as a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn from Arrow Road.

Police said it was struck by an Acura MDX that was going westbound on Woodlawn Road.

The elderly woman, driving the Toyota, had to be removed from the vehicle by the Guelph Fire Department and transported to a trauma centre.

Police didn’t say if the 26-year-old driver of the Acura was injured.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators. They can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529.

The intersection of Arrow and Woodlawn roads has had a history crashes, including one involving a motorcycle in May that left a man with life-altering injuries to his lower body.