Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Woodlawn Road in Guelph
Guelph police say one person had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the city’s north end on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woodlawn and Arrow roads just before 12:30 p.m.
Police said one person was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance with “lower body trauma.”
A motorcycle could be seen laying in the grass on the side of the road behind a car with damage to the front end.
Woodlawn Road was closed between Silvercreek Parkway and Dawson Road for the investigation.
It’s not clear what led to the collision and police did not say if any charges will be laid.
Any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 519-823-1460.
