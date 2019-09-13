Guelph security guards allegedly assaulted after denying Toronto teen from bar: police

Guelph police say a young woman is facing charges after two security guards were assaulted on Thursday night in the city’s downtown core.

According to a news release, officers were flagged down at a bar on Carden Street just before midnight.

It’s alleged an 18-year-old from Toronto had assaulted two security guards after being denied access to the establishment.

Police said neither security guard needed medical attention.

The young woman was charged with two counts of assault and causing a disturbance.

She will make a court appearance in November.