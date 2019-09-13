London man charged with careless driving following fatal crash
Provincial police have laid careless driving charges in relation to a fatal single vehicle collision north of London last month.
According to police, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a “passenger vehicle” on Highbury Avenue North at Fourteen Mile Road at roughly 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
Police say the vehicle had left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
READ MORE: Toddler in life-threatening condition after farm accident near Milverton: Perth OPP
A passenger in the car, Keerthana Susheel Tholoor of Kottayam, Kerala, India, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 24-year-old had been in London as a student at Fanshawe College, said a GoFundMe set up by the London Ontario Malayalee Association to raise money for her family.
This week, police announced they have charged a 26-year-old London man with careless driving causing death.
WATCH ( Sept. 20, 2017): Ontario proposes tough new laws for distracted, careless driving
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.