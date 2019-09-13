London man charged with careless driving following fatal crash

Provincial police have laid careless driving charges in relation to a fatal single vehicle collision north of London last month.

According to police, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a “passenger vehicle” on Highbury Avenue North at Fourteen Mile Road at roughly 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

Police say the vehicle had left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

READ MORE: Toddler in life-threatening condition after farm accident near Milverton: Perth OPP

A passenger in the car, Keerthana Susheel Tholoor of Kottayam, Kerala, India, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old had been in London as a student at Fanshawe College, said a GoFundMe set up by the London Ontario Malayalee Association to raise money for her family.

This week, police announced they have charged a 26-year-old London man with careless driving causing death.

WATCH ( Sept. 20, 2017): Ontario proposes tough new laws for distracted, careless driving