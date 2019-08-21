Man from India identified as passenger killed in Middlesex Centre rollover

Provincial police have identified the person killed in last week’s rollover crash in Middlesex Centre.

According to police, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a “passenger vehicle” on Highbury Avenue North at Fourteen Mile Road at roughly 7:30 p.m. August 16.

So far, police have determined the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the ditch but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Keerthana Susheel Tholoor, 24, of Kottayam, Kerala, India has been identified as the passenger pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said the driver and another passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Middlesex OPP ask any witnesses or anyone else with information in connection with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

