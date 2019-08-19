1 dead, 2 injured in Middlesex Centre rollover: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover crash that left one dead and two injured Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a single-vehicle collision at Highbury Avenue and Fourteen Mile Road in Middlesex Centre at around 7:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle involved had left the roadway before rolling over into a ditch, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver and another passenger survived and sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours on Friday but has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.