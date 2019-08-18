60 homes in Tillsonburg evacuated due to gas leak following lightning bolt: OPP

Around 60 homes in Tillsonburg were woken up in the middle of the night for an emergency evacuation following a strike of lightning.

Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to a report of a lightning strike on Sunday, August 18 at 3:03 a.m.

According to OPP, it was determined that lightning had damaged a gas line, resulting in the release of a large amount of natural gas into several homes along with underground sewer lines.

For public safety reasons, roughly 60 homes were evacuated, and all residents have been moved to the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

Union Gas warns nearby residents that gas will be turned off for approximately 12 hours.

The following roadways have been closed:

• Francis Street at Tillson Avenue,

• Kara Lane at Mary Street

• Peach Street at Magnolia Drive.

More to come.